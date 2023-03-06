LS Committee of privileges to hear notice against Delhi Police on Feb 10

New Delhi, March 6 The privilege committee of Lok Sabha will take up on Friday the matters of breach of privilege against Delhi police officials and

misreporting by one news channel.

"Notice of question of breach of privilege dated 05 March, 2020 given by Shri Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, MP against the Delhi Police Officials posted at Vijay Chowk, Delhi, for allegedly obstructing him from proceeding towards Parliament House for attending the Session and a further notice dated 6 March 2020 against 'News 18 Network' News Channel and an unnamed senior Delhi Police official for allegedly misreporting the matter," the Lok Sabha Secretariat notice states.

The same day oral evidence on breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi will also be heard by the Committee.

The Committee of Privileges has called BJP MP Nishikant Dubey to hear his case.

Dubey, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, had given notices of breach of privilege against Rahul Gandhi "for making a misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statement during a discussion on the motion of thanks on President's Address in the House on February 7 and a further request for expunction of the impugned statements.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor