LS Speaker irate at members leaving house without waiting for reply

New Delhi, March 14 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday took a serious view of members leaving the house without waiting for the reply of the minister concerned during debates in the house.

"Those MPs who do not stay in the House, I have taken a serious view of this and this is a matter of deep concern. Do not give a reply. And, I will also tell their parties that they are not fielded during debates," he told the house.

His warning came as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman mentioned that she was responding to the point raised by a Congress member who was not present in the House. Sitharaman was replying to the debate on the 2022-23 Budget and supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22 of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Birla said the minister need not respond to the point as the member was not present. After the Minister's reply, the House passed the demands for grants for Jammu and Kashmir for 2022-23, and supplementary demands for grants for 2021-22.

