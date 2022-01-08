Lukashenko, Nazarbayev discuss situation in Kazakhstan by phone

Minsk, Jan 8 Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko held a telephone conversation with First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, the presidential press service has said.

"During the conversation, the state of affairs in Kazakhstan was discussed in detail," Xinhua news agency reported, citing the press service.

Violent protests in Kazakhstan have caused multiple deaths over the past days, according to various reports.

The constitutional order has been largely restored in all regions of Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Friday, adding that the counter-terrorist operation will continue until the total destruction of the militants.

