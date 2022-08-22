Madras HC adjourns hearing of Palaniswami case to Tuesday

Chennai, Aug 22 The Madras High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing of a petition filed by former Chief Minister and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami challenging the order of a single bench judge of the Madras HC in favour of his opponent in the party O. Panneerselvam.

The case will now be heard by the second division bench comprising Justices M. Duraiswamy and Sundar Mohan on Tuesday.

On August 17, a single bench of Justice G. Jayachandran had passed common orders on three interim applications taken out by Panneerselvam and party general council member Varimuthu. While only one appeal was listed on Monday, the former AG of Tamil Nadu and senior lawyer Vijay Narayan representing Edappadi K. Palaniswami strongly attacked the order passed by the single bench judge in favour of Panneerselvam.

The advocate argued that even as the July 11 general council meeting was to be heard by him, the judge extended it to the June 23 general council meeting. The senior lawyer said that the June 23 general council meeting was another subject and a suit has been filed by a general council member of AIADMK. M. Shanmugham in that case before the Supreme Court of India.

Advocate Narayan argued that the single bench judge need not have pondered the proceedings of June 23 as that matter was already before the Supreme Court of India.

He also argued that the second order of the single bench judge on no executive or general council without the consent of the Coordinator and Joint Coordinator of the party has led to a virtual deadlock in the party as there was no possibility of the two Panneerselvam and his client Palaniswami working together.

Justice Duraiswamy intervened in between the argument and said that his bench would take up the appeal on Tuesday and dispensed with the production of a certified copy of the order.

The judge said that if the two other appeals also got listed on Monday, they would also get listed together for Tuesday.

