Maha Congress' woman MLC claims attack, MVA slams govt

Mumbai, Feb 9 Congress MLC Dr. Pradnya Rajeev Satav has claimed that she was 'brutally attacked' by an unknown person who made a serious attempt to injure her and posed a threat to her life.

The attack in Kasbe Dhawanda village in Kalamnuri, Hingoli, took place from behind, and said "an attack on lady MLC is an attack on Democracy".

"Fight from the front... don't be a coward," Dr. Satav dared the attacker in a tweet, even as the incident ignited a fresh controversy between the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the state government.

Two days ago, Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Aditya Thackeray's vehicle had been pelted with stones in Aurangabad where he is on a tour, though the local police denied the incident, and a Ratnagiri crusading journalist was killed for writing articles opposing the upcoming mega-refinery and petrochemicals project there.

Reacting sharply, Congress state President Nana Patole, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT)'s MP Sanjay Raut slammed the state government saying now "even elected representatives are insecure".

Patole said the Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who holds the home department has lost control of the police department and demanded that the culprits must be caught and booked immediately.

Pawar urged the state government to ensure the safety of peoples' representatives, nab those guilty and find out who is the mastermind behind the attack on Dr. Satav.

Condemning the incident, Raut questioned why the state government had taken away the security cover of many Opposition leaders leaving them vulnerable to such attacks.

Following a complaint lodged by Dr. Satav who was unhurt, the Hingoli Police have detained one person in connection with the attack on her late on Wednesday, and further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor