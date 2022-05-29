Mahanadu's success indicates public revolt, says TDP

Amaravati, May 29 Telugu Desam Party's Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu on Sunday said that overwhelming response to Mahanadu indicates people's revolt against the 'destructive' policies of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

He claimed that the Mahandu held at Ongole on May 27-28 was a huge success despite the hurdles created by the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

He extended heartfelt thanks on behalf of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) to the lakhs of people who made Mahanadu 2022 an extraordinary success.

Atchannaidu said despite threats from the government and the police, the TDP activists and general public arrived in abnormally huge numbers to the Mahanadu venue.

Addressing a press conference in Ongole, the TDP leader recalled how the ruling YSRCP had created hurdles at every step. There was also scorching mid-summer temperature but the people arrived and made Mahanadu a resounding success.

The TDP leader said in the very beginning, the government refused to give the stadium to Mahanadu. Later, they denied permission for RTC buses. The RTOs and brake inspectors called the private bus owners on the phone and warned them of serious action if they gave buses to the TDP leaders.

Atchannaidu profusely thanked the farmers of Manduva Varipalem village near Ongole for giving their priceless lands for holding Mahandu. The farmers showed exemplary courage despite threats and warnings from the YSRCP leaders, he said.

The TDP leader said that the people responded to the call of Chandrababu Naidu and arrived to take part in Mahanadu, overcoming all hurdles. The TDP would salute the people of Ongole, leaders and activists of the whole district for making Mahanadu a memorable event forever.

