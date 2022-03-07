Maharashtra Home Minister sends Beed SP 'on leave' after BJP MLA complains of law and order situation

After the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday created ruckus inside the Maharashtra Assembly over party MLA Namita Mundra's allegations of law and order situation in Beed, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil sent the Superintendent of police of the district "on leave".

The BJP MLAs came out in the well of the Assembly and protested against the government and demanded action (suspension) against the concerned SP.

Questioning the law and order situation in Beed, the BJP MLA also said that she saw illegal liquors being sold openly and alleged that the SP failed to take any action against the perpetrators.

Mundra said, "Even a woman MLA is not safe there. How drunk people openly harass women there. A similar incident took place with me and when I went to register a complaint to the SP, no action was taken."

Following the ruckus of the Opposition party, State Home Minister Patil announced the suspension of the senior police inspector of the said police station and sent the "SP on leave".

( With inputs from ANI )

