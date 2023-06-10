Maharashtra: Illegal monument of Tipu Sultan removed from Dhule, days after clashes in Kolhapur

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], June 10 : An allegedly illegally built monument of Tipu Sultan was removed from Maharashtra's Dhule, said police officials.

This comes after the recent communal clashes that erupted after a social media post uploaded by a few people hailing Mughal emperors Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan following the 350th Coronation Day ceremony.

Dhule, Superintendent of Police, Sanjay Barkund said that monument of Tipu Sultan was built on the main road, without permission.

"A monument of Tipu Sultan was built here on the main road, there was no permission for it. We got information that it is an illegal monument. We had a meeting to remove it after which it was removed. There is peace in the area," said Sanjay Barkund, SP Dhule, Maharashtra on Friday.

Tension gripped Kolhapur after some youth allegedly posted objectionable posts on social media with a reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

Sanjay Barkund said that the monument was illegally built at the intersection of 100 feet of Vadjai Road.

"Since it was built illegally, the matter was discussed with the MLA (AIMIM) and he has also agreed that if there is any illegal construction in it, then it will take a step from its own side to remove it. Ready to take back. After a discussion between the Collector and other officials, it was decided to remove it. Initially, whether this land belongs to the Municipal Corporation or the PWD, there was definitely some dispute in this matter. But keeping that controversy aside, because this construction was illegal, action has been taken to remove it and due to this the atmosphere of the city is not tense at all," the SP added.

The local administration had suspended internet services in the district until Thursday midnight after tensions erupted over alleged objectionable social media status with reference to Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, a curfew was imposed in Kolhapur following the violent clashes that broke out between two groups after which police resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and bring the situation under control.

