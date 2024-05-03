Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Abhijit Bichukale Files Nomination From Kalyan Against Shrikant Shinde

Abhijit Bichukal has filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha seat. He is set to contest against Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and a leader of the Shiv Sena faction. Earlier, He also filed his nomination from the Satara Lok Sabha seat.

Abhijit Bichukale, best known for his stints on Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss Marathi, also ran in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by-election from the Kasba Peth constituency in Pune. Out of over 1.4 lakh votes cast, Bichukale received just 47 votes. The election was won by Congress candidate Dhangekar Ravindra Hemraj, who garnered over 73,000 votes. His closest rival, BJP’s Hemant Rasane, received approximately 62,000 votes in this two-way contest.

Yesterday, Shrikant Shinde filed a nomination from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Shrikant Shinde was accompanied by his father, CM Eknath Shinde, and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis during his roadshow.

2019 Election Recap:

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Shrikanth Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena emerged as the winning candidate for the Kalyan constituency. Shiv Sena secured 559,723 votes, while Babaji Balaram Patil from NCP received 215,380 votes. The margin between the winner and the runner-up was substantial at 3,44,343 votes.

Here are some additional statistics from the 2019 Kalyan constituency Lok Sabha elections:

Total Voters: 8,90,692

Voter Turnout: 45.31%

Votes to Winner: 63%

NOTA Votes: 1.46%

Male Electors: 10,06,932

Female Electors: 8,54,464

Valid Votes: 8,77,301 (47.1%)

The Lok Sabha elections in India are being conducted in seven phases, with the first phase held on April 19th and the final vote count scheduled for June 4th.

Key dates for the Kalyan Lok Sabha elections 2024 are as follows: