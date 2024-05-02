Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Fields Hemant Savara as Its Candidate from Palghar
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 2, 2024 10:54 PM2024-05-02T22:54:27+5:302024-05-02T23:06:17+5:30
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Hemant Vishnu Savara as its candidate for the Palghar Lok Sabha seat. Hemant Savara is the son of late BJP leader Vishnu Savara. The Palghar seat, which had been a point of contention between the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's party, has now been secured by the BJP.
BJP fields Hemant Vishnu Savara as its candidate from Palghar (Maharashtra). #LokSabhaElections2024pic.twitter.com/Pa0Jn8Or9h— ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2024