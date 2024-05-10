Maharashtra Will Play an Important Role in Prime Minister Modi's Dream of Crossing 400 Seats, Says Eknath Shinde

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims for an ambitious target of surpassing 400 seats in the national arena, Maharashtra emerges as a pivotal battleground in this high-stakes electoral journey. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's recent assertion regarding the dominance of the Mahayuti alliance across the state underscores Maharashtra's significance in shaping the political landscape of India.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising parties such as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena, has historically wielded considerable influence in Maharashtra. With Chief Minister Shinde's declaration that Mahayuti maintains the majority in all three phases of the state election and is poised for success in the remaining two phases, the alliance's electoral prospects garner heightened attention.

A confident Shinde said, Mahayuti is in majority in all three phases in Maharashtra and will perform well in all five phases... Mahayuti will win the maximum number of seats in the state... Maharashtra will play an important role in Prime Minister Modi's dream of crossing 400..."Voting in the Indian state of Maharashtra is being held in five phases. The first two phases took place on April 19 and April 26, and the third phase of voting is taking place on Tuesday (May 7). The remaining two phases will be held on May 13 and May 20.

Maharashtra has the second-highest number of Lok Sabha (lower house of the Indian parliament) seats. The results, like the rest of the country, will be announced on June 4. Out of the 543 seats for which the election will be conducted this year, Maharashtra has 48, the second-highest after Uttar Pradesh which has 80.