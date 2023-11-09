Mahua Moitra likely to be expelled from Lok Sabha

The Parliamentary Ethics Committee recommended that Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra should be expelled from membership of Lok Sabha, the sources said on Wednesday. The TMC MP is an accused in a cash-for-query case.The development came hours after reports surfaced in which it was told that the Anti-Corruption Panel (Lokpal) issued an order for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into corruption charges against her.

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey said the Lokpal has ordered a CBI probe against Moitra on his complaint of alleged corruption by her. Hitting back, Moitra said the CBI needs to first file an FIR on Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal "scam".Moitra had appeared before the ethics panel but walked out along with other opposition MPs, saying she was subjected to a "proverbial vastraharan" in the meeting. The ethics committee is headed by BJP MP Vinod Kumar Sonkar.The 15-member committee has seven members from the BJP, three from the Congress, and one each from the BSP, the Shiv Sena, the YSRCP, the CPI(M) and the JD(U).