Majority of Delhi police personnel 'unhappy' with accommodations

New Delhi, March 5 A large number of Delhi Police personnel, residing in the staff quarters, are "unhappy" with the accommodation facilities provided by the department.

"Currently, the satisfaction level of residential accommodation for Delhi Police personnel is only 19.59 per cent," the Delhi Police said in its annual report for 2021.

Special Commissioner Provisioning and Finances Division, David Lalrinsanga, through the annual report, informed that the department is now planning to redevelop six police colonies and construct the newly housing projects to enhance the satisfaction level for Delhi Police personnel. Notably, the construction, maintenance and upkeep of police buildings, including residential buildings, is an important activity and a morale booster for men and women of the police force.

There is a separate Land and Building Cell within the P&F division that deals with matters of procurement of land, construction of major projects, maintenance and repair of Delhi Police buildings and residential colonies.

According to Delhi Police, at present 276 staff quarters are under construction while 309 are at tender or planning stage under the scheme Delhi Police Building Programme, which is expected to start soon.

The government this year, in its budget, allocated an additional funds of Rs 1,701.03 crore for the Delhi Police taking its budget estimates for 2022-23 Rs 10,355.29 crore.

Of the aforesaid amount, Rs 259 crore shall be spent exclusively for police infrastructure for construction of office buildings, residential buildings for improving housing satisfaction level and operation & maintenance of New Police Headquarter building under PPP

