Majority of people in California say effects of climate change begin: Poll

San Francisco, July 29 A strong majority of people in California have said that the effects of climate change have begun, a new poll has revealed.

According to the statewide "Californ and the Environment" survey published by the Public Policy Institute of California, a think tank, nearly seven in 10 residents think that the effects of climate change have already begun, reports Xinhua news agency.

Meanwhile eight in 10 Californ said that climate change is either a top concern to them personally or one of several important concerns.

The survey also found eight in 10 Californ say that climate change is a serious threat to the US state's future economy and quality of life.

In this context, 66 per cent of Californ and 68 per cent of likely voters favour the state government making its own policies, separate from the federal government, to address the issue of climate change.

In addition, around 68 per cent of Californ say that the supply of water is a big problem, while around 55 per cent of Californ say that the threat of wildfires is a big problem, according to the survey.

"With California facing a severe drought and wildfire season, public awareness has risen of the impact of climate change as well as state policies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions," the Public Policy Institute of California noted in the key findings of the survey.

