Malaysian King, Queen test Covid positive

Kuala Lumpur, April 2 Malaysia's King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah and the Queen have tested positive for Covid-19, a palace official confirmed on Saturday.

The royal couple were experiencing mild symptoms from the infection but are doing well, Xinhua news agency quoted Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin as saying in a statement.

"The royal couple are carrying out self-quarantine as per the SOPs set by the Health Ministry for Covid-19 cases with light symptoms or those asymptomatic," Ahmad Fadil said.

He also urged the public to follow standard operating procedures (SOP) for their health and safety.

Malaysia reported 17,476 new Covid-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the overall tally to to 4,219,395, according to the Ministry.

An additional 30 deaths raised the total fatality toll to 35,013.

