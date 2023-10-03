Maldives President-elect Muizzu pledges to end foreign military presence

Male, Oct 3 Maldives President-elect Mohamed Muizzu pledged to end the foreign military presence in his small but strategically placed atoll nation while sticking to his campaign promise.

He also promised that he would initiate the process.

Muizzu, 45, while addressing his first public rally after winning Saturday's run-off election did not name India directly, the only foreign power with a military deployment in the archipelago and said that people have told us that they don't want foreign military here.

"We will be sending back military forces based in the Maldives according to law, and for sure we will do that accordingly," Muizzu added.

He also said that foreign soldiers would not be permitted to stay in the Maldives against people's wishes.

Muizzu, the Mayor of the capital Male City, had pushed for stronger ties with China during his election campaigning.

Interestingly, the election was a virtual referendum on which regional power -- India or China -- will have the biggest influence in the Indian Ocean archipelago nation.

Muizzu came in the election fray with support from pro-China former President Abdulla Yameen, who was banned from contesting the election by the Supreme Court in August this year following a conviction for corruption and money laundering.

