Mallikarjun Kharge condemns Poonch terror attack, says Country is united against terrorism

New Delhi [India], April 20 : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack which claimed the lives of five soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and asserted that the country is united against terrorism.

Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter and said, "Strongly condemn the terror attack on an Army vehicle in Poonch District, Jammu and Kashmir. Our deepest condolences to the families of 5 Rashtriya Rifles Bravehearts. Our prayers are for the injured personnel. We are united against terrorism".

Paying tributes to fallen soldiers and extending condolences to the bereaved families, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the news of the death of five soldiers in the terrorist attack was extremely saddening.

Earlier in the day, army jawans said a fire in an army truck in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir claimed the lives of five personnel which was caused by grenades lobbed by terrorists.

The army released a statement on the incident, saying the vehicle was fired upon by terrorists after which it erupted in flames after grenades were lobbed by the terrorists.

"An Army vehicle moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector in J-K was fired upon by unidentified terrorists today. The vehicle caught fire, due to the likely use of grenades by terrorists," the army said in its statement.

"Five personnel of the Rashtriya Rifles Unit deployed for Counter Terrorist operations, in this area, have unfortunately lost their lives in the incident," it added.

In the aftermath of the incident Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was briefed by Army Chief General Manoj Pande on the death of five soldiers in a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, defence sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, the army jawans on the ground were keeping a watch on the situation and taking appropriate action.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called for the strongest punishment for those "behind this cowardly attack."

"Condolences to the bereaved families of our soldiers. God bless their soul," he said in a tweet.

