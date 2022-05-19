Mamata Banerjee cautions party leaders against commission for public service

Kolkata, May 19 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday issued a strong note of caution to the party leaders and workers against the practice of commission for public service.

"I am asking people not to accept money less than the amounts scheduled under the direct cash transfer benefit scheme. If anyone asks you to accept lesser amounts, complain against them by filing FIRs. None will be spared," the chief minister said while addressing a public rally at Jhargram.

Without directly referring to the incident of former state education minister and Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee being grilled by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities, the chief minister launched a scathing attack on the BJP and the Union government. "The BJP is jealous after being defeated. So now they are using certain central agencies against us. Do not trust BJP," the chief minister said.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister also attacked the earlier Left Front government in West Bengal on recruitment irregularities. "During CPI(M)'s regime , recruitments were made on the basis of recommendations made by ruling party leaders on small paper slips. Even transfers were made on the basis of the paper slip recommendation. I have not opened my mouth as yet out of sheer courtesy. But now I will expose all," Mamata Banerjee said.

Ridiculing Mamata Banerjee's comments, the CPI(M) central committee member and the former leader of Left Parties in West Bengal Assembly, Dr Sujan Chakraborty said that first the chief minister should try to save her own government and cabinet colleagues from charges of corruption.

The BJP state president in West Bengal and party Lok Sabha member Sukanta Majumdar said that whenever anyone in the state government or in the ruling party faces corruption charges, the chief minister frames the conspiracy theory.

