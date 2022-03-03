Mamata Banerjee having Prime Ministerial illusions, interfering in international issues: BJP leader Tathagatha Roy

Veteran BJP leader Tathagatha Roy on Thursday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, saying that Banerjee is having "Prime Ministerial illusions" which is why she is "interfering in international issues".

"West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is having Prime Ministerial illusions that's why she is interfering in an international issue which is none of her business," said Former Tripura Governor and BJP leader Tathagatha Roy while speaking exclusively to ANI.

Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday blamed the Centre for delaying the evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine. She said delayed evacuation is neglect and crime.

Roy further said, "I am not surprised but it rather reminds me of a situation-- a year back during the pandemic, she hit out at the Central government for not taking adequate steps and measures despite the Centre knowing of the second and third COVID-19 waves. In the same way, now Mamata Banerjee said why the Central Government did not take any steps earlier to rescue students stuck in Ukraine despite PM Narendra Modi knowing about Russia's Ukraine invasion from beforehand. She says anything she feels like."

According to Roy, Mamata is making 'weird' statement. "The way she is targetting the Governor when the Governor himself is asking as to where he has gone wrong. She has no answer", stated Roy.

Speaking on Mamata Banerjee shown black flag in Varanasi, Roy said, "It is the right of the people to express their anger. There is nothing wrong if the workers have shown her black flag in Varanasi." Mamata Banerjee was shown black flags amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram" in Varanasi on Wednesday when she was on the way to take part in Ganga Aarti.

When asked about the downfall of BJP in Bengal, Roy held both the TMC and BJP responsible for it. He said, " That what is happening in Bengal, can't call it election results. Booth rigging and goons are been used to win the election. On the other hand, BJP's downfall in Bengal began after the State Assembly election and its continuing. They (BJP) didn't take any steps to correct their mistakes except for changing the State President."

Roy further added, "During the Bengal polls, those who were in charge of Bengal, only enjoyed a good time in five-star hotels and ticket distribution was another backdrop where only 'pretty faces' were given a chance to contest and the old party workers were left out from the list."

( With inputs from ANI )

