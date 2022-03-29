Mamata Banerjee writes to all Opposition leaders, calls for united fight against BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday wrote to all Opposition leaders and chief ministers calling for a united fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled Centre.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP repeatedly attacked the federal structure of the country.

"I am writing to you to express deep concern over direct attacks on this country's institutional democracy by the ruling BJP. Central agencies such as the ED, CBI, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Income Tax Department are being used to target, harass and corner political opponents across the country for vendetta. During the recently concluded Winter Session, Parliament bulldozed through the Delhi Special Police (Amendment) Bill 2021 as well as the CVC (Amendment) Bill 2021, in the midst of an opposition walkout. These laws enable the Centre to extend the tenure of the directors of ED and CBI up to five years in blatant violation of a previous Supreme Court judgment," said Chief Minister Banerjee in her letter.

She said the Opposition must resist the ruling "BJP's intention to misuse these central agencies" with the sole intent of suppressing opposition leaders. Central agencies are jolted to action just when elections are around the corner. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said the BJP ruled states get a free pass from these agencies to paint a "rosy picture of their hollow governance."

"It pains me to see that the chief ministers of BJP ruled states have been consistently flouting the directives of the judiciary. I have the highest regard for the judiciary But at present due to certain biased political interferences, people are not getting justice which is a dangerous trend in our democracy," Banerjee said.

She emphasized that in India's democratic system, the judiciary, media and public are important pillars. If any part is disrupted, the system collapses.

Banerjee alleged that the BJP is trying to attack the federal structure of the country by attempting to influence a certain section of the judiciary. She said it is the constitutional responsibility of the opposition parties to hold the government accountable for its actions.

"I urge that all of us come together for a meeting to deliberate on the way forward at a place as per everyone's convenience and suitability. The need of the hour is for all progressive forces in this country to come together and fight this oppressive force. Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves," urged the West Bengal Chief Minister.

( With inputs from ANI )

