Mamata Banerjee's helicopter makes emergency landing, West Bengal CM suffers minor injuries

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's chopper made an emergency landing in north Bengal around 2 pm on Tuesday due to bad weather. The chief minister suffered a minor injury to her back and knee and will be taken to SSKM hospital in Kolkata by ambulance, as per a India Today report.

The chopper had to make an emergency landing at an Army air base in north Bengal’s Salugara due to heavy rainfall.The West Bengal chief minister was flying from Bagdogra to Jalpaiguri after a panchayat meeting.She is now travelling by road. Mamata Banerjee will be back in Kolkata later this afternoon.