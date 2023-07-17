Mamata ducks the media before leaving for Oppn meet in Bengaluru

Kolkata, July 17 Quite unlike of her, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday maintained complete silence before leaving for Bengaluru to attend the grand Opposition unity meeting.

Though mediapersons were waiting outside the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport hoping to get her reaction, she refused to talk to the press and went straight into the airport. She was accompanied by her nephew and Trinamool Congress’ national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

Political observers feel that had she interacted with mediapersons, she would have had to confront the obvious question as to what would be her reaction if any Congress or Left leader in the Opposition meeting raises questions over the violence and bloodbath witnessed during the recently-concluded panchayat polls.

Probably, she wanted to avoid any such question and hence she did not interact with the media, they feel.

Meanwhile, the state Congress leadership has already made it clear that under no circumstances it will agree to any kind of understanding with the Trinamool in West Bengal, especially after the bloodbath witnessed during the rural civic body polls.

Now it is to be seen how state Congress chief and veteran Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tackles the situation in case there is a decision from the party high command for an amicable understanding with the Trinamool for next year's Lok Sabha polls.

--IANS

