Manhunt continues for suspect in Washington grocery store shooting

Washington, Feb 8 A manhunt for the suspect in a grocery store shooting in Washington state that left one person dead and one injured has continued, authorities said on Tuesday.

Aaron Christopher Kelly, 39, has been identified as the suspect in the shooting at a Fred Meyer grocery store in the southeastern city of Richland, reports Xinhua news agency.

The shooting was reported on Monday morning, according to the Richland Police Department.

"This shooting resulted in the death of 38-year-old Justin Krumbah. Investigators are continuing the search for Kelly to bring him into custody," said the Department in a statement on Monday night.

It added that the injured person is currently in critical condition and receiving continuing treatment at an area hospital.

The Department said that a first-degree murder warrant has been issued for the suspect, who is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Honda Civic.

Authorities posted two photos of the suspect on social media and urged local residents with information to contact police.

"Kelly should be considered armed and dangerous. Please do not approach him. Call 911 for an immediate police response," the police department said in a Facebook post.

