Mani Shankar Aiyar presented INDIA alliance’s soul in written format, says BJP

New Delhi, Aug 24 BJP on Thursday in a veiled attack on Opposition bloc Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) said that the ‘soul’ of the alliance has been presented by senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar in the written format.

The statement of the saffron party comes a day after the autobiography of the Aiyar named ‘Memoirs of a Maverick: The First Fifty Years (1941-1991)’ was released on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra while referring to Aiyar’s book said, “One should be extremely clear whatever Mani Shankar Aiyar ji writes, speaks and projects, the pen and the tongue may be of him , but the ideas and the objectives are of the Gandhi family. He represents the Gandhi family as none other.”

“The launching of this book just before the elections is not a coincidence. Whenever elections come or just before the elections, the Gandhi family through its proxy plants few statements. As far as Mani Shankar Aiyar ji is concerned, it is very clear that right from the very beginning that he speaks for the Gandhi Family. He is a spokesperson of the Gandhi family. So this is not just his way of thinking, it is the way of Gandhi family’s thinking ,” Patra said, attacking the top brass of the Congress.

He further said, “Mani Shankar Aiyar is not a fringe element, he is the ‘mukut mani’ (crown jewel) of the Gandhi family.”

“Yesterday was a big day for India as Chandrayaan 3 successfully landed on the moon. But at that time Mani Shankar Aiyar says India can never become Vishwa Guru because India is ignoring Pakistan. India has proved its mettle,” Patra said.

Attacking the Opposition alliance, the BJP spokesperson said: “Three Ps are most favourite topics of the ‘ghamandiya alliance’ (arrogant alliance)’ - Pariwarwaad (familism), Pakshpat (bias) and Pakistan. Mani Shankar Aiyar has written a book on all these three subjects. The soul of the alliance has been presented by Mani Shankar Aiyar in the written format.”

“The Gandhi family can never tolerate the fact that there was someone named Narasimha who was a non-Gandhi family person and could complete the prime minister’s office, the five years term despite being not from the family. This is the reason as to why he was humiliated in the past and the humiliation even continues today,” he said.

Patra added, “When today Aiyar writes the same, this is not a matter of surprise, I believe this is their statement.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor