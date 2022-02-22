Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: After decades of Congress rule, Manipur had got only inequality: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the public rally in Manipur said, "In the last five years, our govt has aimed to develop Manipur. You've witnessed BJP's good governance as well as good intention."

Slamming Congress he said "Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. The state has witnessed several govts in the last few decades. After decades of Congress rule, Manipur had got only inequality."

Urging people he said, "I'd like to appeal to the youth and the first-time voters - your vote is your active participation in this government and you become a part of the decision making."

"The BJP Govt has made the impossible possible. Every region of Manipur has had relief from bandhs and blockades. Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur" he added.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.



