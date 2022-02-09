Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP is preparing a unique manifesto for Manipur says BJP leader Bhupender Yadav

BJP is going to release its manifesto of Manipur assembly polls soon. Talking on the same Union Minister Bhupender Yadav has said the BJP is preparing a "unique" election manifesto for Manipur polls and will "not make any promise that will not be translated into action".

"We will come out with a unique election manifesto soon. A committee has also been formed to draft it. The party will not make any promise that won't be translated into action," Yadav said.

"The BJP will win two-third seats of the Manipur Legislative Assembly. The central board of the party will decide who will be the CM," Yadav said at a press conference.

Yadav is the BJP's in charge of the polls in the northeastern state. He also serves as the Union Cabinet Minister of Labour and Employment, Environment, Forest and Climate Change in the Government of India. He is the national general secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 19, 2022. The Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively.