Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: BJP makes major promises in it Manipur manifesto ahead of assembly polls

The BJP released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Manipur. In which the government promised two-wheelers for female college students, increase in monthly pension for senior citizens to Rs 1,000 and the government is also going to set up a Rs 100 crore start-up fund.

After releasing the manifesto BJP leader JP Nadda said under Chief Minister N Biren Singh the state has developed so much as still developing. He further said, "Free scooty will be given to all meritorious college-going girls to empower the women of the state."

The party also promised Rs 25,000 to girls from economically weaker backgrounds under the 'Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme'.

Under the PM Ujjwala scheme, the party will also give two free LPG cylinders per year and increase the monthly pension for senior citizens from Rs 200 to Rs 1,000.

Laptops will be also be provided to all meritorious students who pass class 12, as a gateway to higher education," Nadda said.

"Scholarships will be given to children of marginal, small and landless farmers, pursuing technical education at the graduate and post-graduate level," he added.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.