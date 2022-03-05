Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Bomb blast outside the house of former BJP leader ahead of Manipur polls

Hours before the assembly polls in Manipur state. Unknown miscreants threw a crude bomb at the residence of expelled BJP leader Ch Bijoy in the Lamphel area in Manipur's Imphal West district, police shared this information. This incident took place on Friday night the police informed.

Meanwhile, Today on 5th March Manipur is undergoing its second phase of assembly elections, which will cover the districts like Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST). Earlier the polling for the second phase was going to be held on 3rd March but EC has changed it to 5th March. However the polling of the first phase has been concluded on 28 February, in which it covered Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST) district.