Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Congress never understood the problems and the feelings of the people of Northeast India: Modi

Addressing the rally in Manipur ahead of assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out on Congress and said, "Congress never understood the problems and the feelings of the people of Northeast India. The NDA govt, on the other hand, believes that the region is the growth engine for India"

Praising his government in Manipur, Modi said "Our govt has taken care of the state well during COVID. Everyone is being provided free vaccine in Manipur. If a pandemic such as this had arrived pre-2017, what would've happened?"

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.