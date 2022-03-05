Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Equality is our religion, Development is our language says Congress

Slamming opposition Congress ahead of Manipur polls, on its Twitter, handle wrote "Religion & regionalism may be vote minting propaganda tools for some power-hungry parties; not us.

Religion & regionalism may be vote minting propaganda tools for some power-hungry parties; not us.



Equality is our religion.

Development is our language.

And we will strive to protect the essence of your way of life, always.#LaklaganiCongresspic.twitter.com/jblmUV6tPj — Congress (@INCIndia) March 5, 2022

Earlier, addressing the virtual rally in Manipur, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said "Manipur has a colorful culture, and it is important to create awareness about it. Congress in Manipur will include Manipur’s cultural history in school curriculums to teach people about it."

The leader also promised to launch the master plan, "Congress in Manipur will prepare state master plans to help control flood and manage irrigation."

Meanwhile, Today on 5th March Manipur is undergoing its second phase of assembly elections, which will cover the districts like Lilong, Thoubal, Wangkhem, Heirok, Wangjing Tentha, Khangabo, Wabgai, Kakching, Hiyanglam, Sugnoo, Jiribam, Chandel (ST), Tengnoupal (ST), Phungyar (ST), Ukhrul (ST), Chingai (ST), Karong (ST), Mao (ST), Tadubi (ST), Tamei (ST), Tamenglong (ST) and Nungba (ST). Earlier the polling for the second phase was going to be held on 3rd March but EC has changed it to 5th March. However the polling of the first phase has been concluded on 28 February, in which it covered Khundrakpam, Heingang, Khurai, Khetrigao, Thongju, Keirao, Andro, Lamlai, Thangmeiband, Uripok, Sagolband, Keisamthong, Singjamei, Yaiskul, Wangkhei, Sekmai (SC), Lamsang, Konthoujam, Patsoi, Langthabal, Naoriya Pakhanglakpa, Wangoi, Mayang Imphal, Nambol, Oinam, Bishenpur, Moirang, Thanga, Kumbi, Saikul (ST), Kangpokpi, Saitu (ST), Tipaimukh (ST), Thanlon (ST), Henglep (ST), Churachandpur (ST), Saikot (ST) and Singhat (ST) district.