Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Every 7 out of 10 Manipuri is now benefiting from free ration, says Modi

Lauding his party's work in Manipur, PM Modi in the public rally said, "Every 7 out of 10 Manipuri is now benefiting from free ration. Manipuri women had led a historic battle against foreign forces. Former govts never made lives of Manipuri women easy. Only the NDA govt understood their problems and worked towards making their lives better."

"Before the Har Ghar Jal Mission was started, Manipur had just 25,000 household piped water connections. Today, nearly 3 lakh houses in Manipur have piped water connections" he added.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.