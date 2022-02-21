Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Imphal, Manipur

Ahead of assembly elections in Manipur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public rally in Imphal, Manipur. Watch the live here,

However, Congress on Monday released a list 30 of star campaigners for the second phase of the Manipur assembly election. Former chief Rahul Gandhi, Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi, and other Congress leaders like Jairam Ramesh, former CM Okram Ibobi Singh, and Kanhaiya Kumar would campaign for the party in Manipur.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.