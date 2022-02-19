Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Rahul Gandhi's family used Manipur as ATM: Smriti Irani

Slamming Congress BJP leader Smriti Irani in Manipur on Friday said, "Rahul Gandhi's family used Manipur as ATM but PM Modi launched the Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme. 11 crore farmers are given Rs 6,000 every year... If voted to power again, we'll give additional Rs 2000 to the farmers of Manipur."

The Union Minister Smriti Irani also joined artists performing traditional dance at an event in the Wangkhei area of Imphal East, Manipur.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.