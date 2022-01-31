Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Security tightened at BJP office in Manipur

After the BJP supporters alleged that the BJP office in Manipur was ransacked by some leaders of BJP who was denied ticket in Manipur polls, the security here is now more tightened. When the BJP announced the candidates' list for the Manipur polls many leaders were disappointed and expressed their displeasure, even many of them also quit the party. Two candidates, who were sitting MLAs, have been denied party tickets. While the sitting Chief Minister N Biren Singh will be contesting the election from Heingang, PWD minister in the government Thangom Biswajit Singh will contest from Thongju according to TOI.

Meanwhile, the term of 2017 will expire on March 19, 2022. The Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively.