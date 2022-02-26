Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: State seals borders to prevent entry of anti-social elements in Manipur polls

Manipur Home Secretary Gyan Prakash instructed to seal inter-district, inter-state and international borders in the state "to prevent infiltration of anti-social and disruptive elements for smooth conduct of upcoming Assembly elections as per Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)."

The order will remain to continue from February 25 to March 3 by putting up checkpoints at strategic locations, checking of lorries, lights.

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.