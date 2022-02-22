Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Thousands of BJP supporters gather at Imphal for PM Modi's rally, ahead of Manipur polls

Thousands of supporters of the BJP have been gathered in Imphal's Luwangsangbam sports complex for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, ahead of Manipur assembly polls.

Earlier, Yesterday BJP leader Nitin Gadkari in Ukhral, Manipur rally said, "This election is not going to make the future of any political party, but the future of Manipur. BJP is a party of common people, we think about the country as a whole, we never discriminate Northeast with any other state in the country."

Meanwhile, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India announced the poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting was going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.