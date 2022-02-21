Manipur Assembly Elections 2022: Without the support of Manipur, we cannot imagine the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari in Ukhral, Manipur addressing the rally said, "Without the support of Manipur, we cannot imagine the success of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Our government is giving the highest priority to development in Manipur. Several projects are announced for constructing highways in the state."

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari praised Yogi for his work in Uttar Pradesh and said, "Yogi Adityanath restored rule of law in UP."

"BJP will receive a positive mandate in 5 assembly polls" he added.

Talking back to Manipur, the EC has changed the date of the Manipur assembly polls for phase 1 and phase 2. Now the voting for the second phase is going to happen on March 5 instead of March 3 and the voting of the first phase will happen on February 28 instead of 27 February. Earlier, the Election Commission of India poll dates for the 60 assembly seats of the state. The voting is going to be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 respectively. But now the dates change to 28 Feb- phase1 and 5 March-phase 2.