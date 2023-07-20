Manipur horror: BJP criticises Cong over ruckus in Parliament

New Delhi, July 20 The BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress after both houses of the Parliament were adjourned for the day following the Opposition's ruckus over the Manipur incident wherein two women were paraded naked and allegedly gang-raped, and questioned the party's approach on such a "sensitive matter".

"The Manipur incident is unfortunate. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has condemned it and assured strict action (against the culprits). We wanted discussion on this in both Houses of Parliament as it is a serious matter for us. It is a matter of great pain that the Congress and Opposition were arguing on the rules under which discussion would take place," senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He further said: "We would like to ask the Congress party as to what your approach is to sensitive issues? You want a genuine discussion or you want your ego to be massaged on the rules under which discussion would take place?"

Strongly condemning the gruesome incident, the Minister said: "What happened in Manipur is shameful. We condemn it. Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has told that one of the accused has been arrested. Stringent action is being initiated."

"However, the incident which happened in May, video of it surfaced on the social media a day before the beginning of the session. It raises questions about the timing part," the former Union Minister said.

He reiterated that the Narendra Modi-led Central government is fully committed to the safety and security of women.

The senior BJP leader added: "The Congress party has made a pattern on the beginning of every session of Parliament to bring a issue and not allow discussion and then run away from discussion."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor