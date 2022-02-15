Manipur polls: NSCN-IM campaigning on ongoing talks with government

Imphal, Feb 15 In the run-up to the February-March Manipur Assembly elections, the NSCN-IM has undertaken a campaign in the Naga-dominated areas of the state to make the people understand the importance of the ongoing talks with the Centre with reference to the 2015 Framework Agreement.

In a statement on Tuesday, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Isak-Muivah faction said that its Central Administrative Officer D.G. Robert is spearheading the campaign.

"People extended their fullest support to the ongoing Indo-Naga political talks based on the Framework Agreement of August 3, 2015," the statement said.

Robert, while addressing a recent meeting at Tahamzan in Manipur's Senapati district, stressed on the critical importance of staying alert, lest people are trapped by the unscrupulous elements and agents for mere politicking and appealed to the people to never to compromise the Nagas' rights for monetary gains.

He also sought to stress that the Naga political talks with the Central government is moving in the right track and fruition will come soon.

The meeting unanimously adopted the declaration and appealed to both the NSCN-IM and the Centre to expedite the Naga peace process based on the Framework Agreement, inclusive of the Naga national flag and the Naga constitution (Yehzabo), and that the solution should be inclusive, honourable and acceptable to the Naga people based on the uniqueness of the Naga history, the statement said.

The Central government, however, has earlier rejected the demand for a separate flag and constitution.

Greater Nagalim, or integration of Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Myanmar, has been one of NSCN-IM's core demands, but has seen strong opposition in the three northeastern states.

The Central government has been separately holding peace talks with the NSCN-IM and eight other Naga outfits, which came together a few years ago under the banner of 'Naga National Political Groups' (NNPGs).

The NSCN-IM and other outfits entered into a ceasefire agreement with the Centre in 1997 and in the subsequent years, held more than 85 rounds of political negotiations since then.

