Manipur: Tribals reimpose indefinite blockade on two vital national highways

Imphal, Aug 21 An influential tribal body in Manipur on Monday reimposed indefinite blockade on two vital National Highways after accusing the rival community for disrupting supplies of essential commodities in the tribal dominated areas.

The Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) spearheading the indefinite blockade on the Imphal-Dimapur (NH-2) and Imphal-Jiribam (NH-37) National Highways in Kangpokpi district is demanding uninterrupted and adequate supplies of essential commodities in the hill areas of the state inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community.

Officials said that a large number of men and women in Kangpokpi district enforced the blockade and prevented movement of goods-laden vehicles.

COTU General Secretary Lamminlun Singsit said, "We had earlier given an ultimatum that we would block both NH-2 and NH-37 from August 21 if uninterrupted and adequate supplies of food grains, essential commodities and live-saving drugs are not supplied to the tribal areas."

Another tribal organisation, Kuki Zo Defence Force, also announced that it would join the highway blockade if supplies of essentials are not made to the Kuki Zo inhabited areas.

The NH-2, the surface lifeline of Manipur, was blocked for nearly two months after ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3. With the intervention of the Central government, the blockade was withdrawn last month.

The NH-2 and NH-37 are the two vital National Highways of Manipur to maintain surface communication with the rest of the country via Nagaland and Assam.

--IANS

