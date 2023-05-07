Manipur violence: "Good luck to two babies born in our garrison..." Indian Army on rescue ops

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 7 : As security forces shifted people to safe camps from violence-hit areas in Mpur, two babies were born at a temporary camp, Indian Army said on Sunday.

"Two healthy babies were born at temporary camps established by Indian Army and Assam Rifles," tweeted Spear Corps Indian Army.

Rescued people were moved to many temporary camps at Keithalmanbi established by Army and Assam Rifles.

"While the world saw violence, we saw a ray of hope. Indian Army and Assam Rifles efforts to restore normalcy continues. Indian Army wishes God speed and good luck to the two babies who were born in our garrison after their proud mothers were safely rescued," tweeted Spear Corps Indian Army.

A pregnant woman, who was rescued from a forest area in Mpur by the security forces, said, "I was tensed in the jungle. I am very happy now. What would we have done in the jungle if you had not rescued us."

People appreciated the efforts of the security forces in the evacuation.

"They brought us here in Assam Rifle and Army camp. We are very grateful to them," said a man.

"We got protection from you (Army and Assam Rifles). You are our only hope," said a woman rescued from a violence-hit area.

"Yesterday we were rescued by Assam Rifles when we were in danger," said another woman.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Mpur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mpur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Mpur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State, informed CM in a tweet.

Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh himself.

The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few northeastern state districts amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Mpur government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police (DGP) P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including Rapid Action Force (RAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Mpur, he said and the CRPF chief Kuldiep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.

The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Mpur, the Mpur DGP said.

In a statement earlier on Friday, the Army said that the situation in Mpur had been controlled through coordinated actions by all stakeholders.

Violence had erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few districts of the northeastern State amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

