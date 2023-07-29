Manipur women parade case: Governor meets victims

Imphal, July 29 Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday met two young tribal women, who were paraded naked by a mob in the state on May 4, and handed over a cheque of Rs 10 lakh each to their families.

The Governor said that the entire country is ashamed of the incident, and necessary financial and moral support would be given to them (the victims).

The Governor, in her second visit to relief centres in Churachandpur, urged everyone to work together for the restoration of peace, normalcy and harmony in the state.

The Governor inspected the relief centres by visiting rooms where affected people are staying, interacted with the displaced persons and distributed relief materials (hygiene kits, eatables to kids with some cash amount).

The Governor made an appeal to the youth of Manipur not to take the law in their hands and abstain from unlawful activities.

Interacting with the displaced people who are sheltered at the relief camps, Uikey said she was visiting the camps to console, empathise and extend her support to the affected people.

The government would provide compensation to the affected people, she said, while also assuring to do everything possible for the restoration of peace and the future of the people.

The Governor also interacted with families of ex-servicemen and Civil Society Organisation leaders at Tuibong and heard their grievances.

Kuki Inpi, ITLF, Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

As the President of Rajya Sainik Board, the Governor also donated cash of Rs 15,000 to seven ex-servicemen's families along with some relief materials (blanket, jumbo box etc.).

She also handed over relief materials to the district's Red Cross Society.

Flow of basic amenities, including medicine, has been hampered due to blockade along the roads.

She had brought some medical supplies and other relief materials including mosquito nets, tarpaulin, hygiene kits, etc.

Saying that she felt the pain and sufferings of the affected people and their eagerness to return to their respective home, the Governor appealed to the two communities to come together, negotiate and find a durable solution to end the violence.

Appealing all concerned not to resort to vigilantism, the Governor reiterated that various Central forces are in place to ensure security for all.

She appealed to all concerned to extend support for restoring peace and normalcy in the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor