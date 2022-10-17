Manish Sisodia leaves CBI office after day-long grilling

New Delhi, Oct 17 The Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, Manish Sisodia, left the CBI headquarters here late on Monday evening after being grilled for the whole day in connection with the Delhi excise policy case, in which he has been named as accused number one in the FIR filed by the central probe agency.

Sisodia joined the investigation at around 11:15 a.m., when he reached the CBI headquarters along with scores of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers who raised slogans against the BJP.

According to sources, Sisodia can be summoned again to join the investigation in the future. On Monday, the CBI asked him about 50 questions related to the excise policy and the alleged bribe which was reportedly paid to government officials by private liquor businessmen.

Sisodia, on his part, has termed his questioning as political vendetta.

Meanwhile, the AAP has claimed that BJP will lose the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat and that is why the Centre is misusing the probe agencies to stop Sisodia from cmpaigning in Gujarat.

