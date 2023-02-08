Manish Tewari gives adjournment notice in Lok Sabha for detailed discussion on India-China border issue

Congress MP Manish Tewari on Wednesday gave adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha to have a "detailed discussion" on the country's border issue with China.

In December 2022, a clash took place near Yangtse along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh amid the over 30-month border standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

To discuss the matter, Tewari gave an adjournment notice earlier as well where he termed the clashes "another indication of China's steady aggression aimed at changing the status quo on the border".

However, addressing the first segment of the Investiture Ceremony at Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday said that eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical and technical patrolling by the Indian Army to ensure the territorial integrity of the country.

Referring to the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the Northern Army Commander said, "On the LAC, our response to Chinese attempts to unilaterally change the status quo was a swift, undaunted and synergized action by the Indian Armed Forces. Any adverse aggressive designs or attempts will definitely be met with appropriate posturing of the forces and a strong intent with complete synergy amongst the three services."

"Measures to resolve the LAC situation at diplomatic and operational levels are also simultaneously underway. I assure you that the LAC in eastern Ladakh is being dominated by physical patrolling and through technical means and our territorial integrity is being ensured. Restoration of peace and tranquillity to enable progress in bilateral relations has been and will remain our constant endeavour," he added.

In December, the Indian Army in an official statement said that on December 9 PLA troops had contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner and the face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides.

It further added that both sides immediately disengaged from the area and as a follow-up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity.

Along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006, the sources claimed.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor