Marcos Jr. continues to lead in Philippine presidential race survey

Manila, May 2 Philippine presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. continues to lead the race just a week before the May 9 election, according to a survey released on Mondays.

A national survey by Pulse Asia conducted from April 16 to 21 with 2,400 people aged 18 and above said that the son of late President Ferdinand Marcos "remains the choice for President" by 56 per cent of likely voters, reports Xinhua news agency.

Presidential voter preferences are "essentially constant" between March and April, the pollster said, adding that Marcos Jr. registered "majority voting figures in most geographic areas (54 to 67 per cent) and all economic classes (56 to 57 percent)."

Trailing Marcos Jr. in the second place is incumbent Vice President Maria Leonor Robredo, with 23 per cent.

The voting preference ratings of the other presidential candidates remained low at a single-digit or less.

Boxing icon-turned-senator Emmanuel Pacquiao was in third place with 7 per cent, Manila City Mayor and former actor Francisco Domagoso with 4 per cent; and former-national-police-chief-turned senator Panfilo Lacson with 2 per cent.

The survey also showed Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio maintained a commanding lead in the vice-presidential race.

Pulse Asia said 55 per cent of the Filipinos would vote for the daughter of incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

Pulse Asia said Carpio "has majority voting figures in Metro Manila (51 per cent), Mindanao (80 per cent), and every socio-economic grouping (51 per cent to 60 per cent)".

In the Philippines, the President and Vice President are elected separately, though Marcos Jr. and Carpio are running on the same ticket as tandem.

The national and local elections are scheduled for May 9 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are 10 presidential candidates and nine vice-presidential candidates.

The Philippine Constitution permits the President to serve a single six-year term.

