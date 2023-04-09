"May this special occasion deepen spirit of harmony": PM Modi extends Easter wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended Easter greetings to the people and hoped that the special occasion would deepen the spirit of harmony in society. PM Modi also remembered the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on the occasion of Easter.

He further wished that the occasion inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. “Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society. May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day,” PM Modi said in a tweet. Several other leaders took to Twitter as well to extend their greeting to the people on the occasion of Easter.