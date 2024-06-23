Mayawati Reinstates Nephew Akash Anand As Her Successor

In a significant political development, BSP chief Mayawati reinstated her nephew, Akash Anand, as the national coordinator of the party and confirmed him as her political successor. The announcement was made during a meeting of the party's office bearers in Lucknow on Sunday.

The decision was announced by BSP leader Lal Ji Medhankar. He said, “BSP chief Mayawati has announced Akash Anand, (Mayawati's nephew) as her successor. Akash Anand will be the national coordinator of the party," reported ANI.

This decision marks a reversal of the move made in May this year when Akash Anand was removed from his positions as national coordinator and successor. At that time, Mayawati had announced that Akash was being removed until he attained "political maturity." Akash became the BSP's national coordinator in 2019. His leadership role was solidified in December last year when he was named Mayawati's successor.