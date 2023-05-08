Mayawati urges people to oust KCR govt from Telangana, announces BSP's CM candidate for Assembly polls

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 8 : Launching a scathing attack on Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati has alleged that the former is doing politics in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar and that he remained tight-lipped when a politician, killing State's IAS officer G Krishnaiah, was freed by Bihar government.

Notably, Anand Mohan Singh, a convict in the murder case of the IAS office, was released from Saharsa prison on April 27 this year, after the Nitish Kumar government amended the Bihar Prison Manual 2012 thus allowing the release of 27 convicts including the gangster-turned-politician.

"When the person who killed the Telangana IAS officer in Bihar is released by the Bihar government, the Telangana CM is not saying a word," she said while addressing Telangana Bharosa Sabha at Saroor Nagar Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Mayawati, who is attempting to expand her political footprint in the southern state of Telangana, declared BSP's RS Praveen Kumar, an ex-IPS, as the Chief Ministerial candidate. She also directed the leaders and activists to prepare for the upcoming elections.

"Telangana will develop if such a person (Praveen Kumar) becomes the Chief Minister," Mayawati said.

Aiming at the state government, she alleged that KCR wants to change the Constitution.

"KCR government is doing politics in the name of Ambedkar. He wants to change the constitution," she alleged.

Taking note of KCR's Dalit Empowerment Scheme (Telangana Dalit Bandhu), wherein he promised the distribution of three acres of land each to landless Dalit, Mayawati said that the scheme was her brainchild, while she was CM of Uttar Pradesh and KCR "copied" the scheme.

"While I was in power in Uttar Pradesh, the BSP government distributed three acres of land to the Dalits there. KCR copied that scheme," she said, adding that KCR did not implement it on the ground.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar's goals are still not fulfilled in the country," she added.

Mayawati further said that BSP also had a role in the formation of a separate Telangana. She further said that the BSP had supported the Telangana Bill in the Parliament.

