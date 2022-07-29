MCD asks its officials to remain in contact with ex-councillors

New Delhi, July 29 The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has directed its officials to remain in contact with former councillors for resolution of public complaints.

The MCD has written this after several complaints of major issues like waterlogging repair and maintenance or improvement works such as potholes, damaged black top, damaged footpath, damaged central verge, street lights, etc., were received. It also includes cleanliness of roads by ensuring removal of any garbage dumps, plastic waste, 'malba', C&D waste or any other waste. The problem of garbage dumps is aggravated during the rainy season due to stink emanating from the wet waste which needs to be immediately attended to.

"Consequent upon the dissolution of Corporation, the members of the house have ceased to exist. The grievances of the public used to be brought to the notice of the staff of MCD during regular interaction with the concerned Public Representative / Municipal Councillor which is not being done now," it said.

The MCD said that over the past few weeks, complaints have been pouring in regarding the deterioration of quality of civic services in the area under the jurisdiction of respective divisions / circles.

"All the staff, i.e., JE/AE/EE/SE (Civil / Electrical / DEMS and E&M) are hereby directed to constantly remain in touch with the Public Representatives viz ex-Municipal Councilors, MLAs, MPs, Representatives of RWAS and market traders associations in order to sort out there grievances/complaints on priority basis so that the image of MCD is improved in the eyes of public."

"It has also warned that in case any complaint is received from any quarter regarding the negligence in attending to public complaints, strict action against the delinquent official will be taken", said the MCD in the letter.

The terms of councillors of Delhi's three municipal corporations, which have since been merged, ended two months ago.

