MCD polls result: Why is Sisodia worried? asks BJP's Adesh Gupta on poaching allegations

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Adesh Gupta on Wednesday refuted the poaching allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and said that his party believes in democracy and its strength.

Sisodia had alleged that BJP is trying to poach newly elected AAP councillors.

Speaking to media persons, the BJP leader said, "Why is Sisodia worried? BJP believes in democracy and its own strength. Party will work for the people of Delhi and work towards the development of Delhi."

He thanked the people of Delhi and congratulated the winning candidates of the BJP and said that all the candidates who have won will work towards the betterment of the people of Delhi.

Gupta said that BJP will work as a constructive opposition in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

"We have revealed the true colours of the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party and we will continue to reveal what is wrong in front of the public. BJP improved the cleaning and health system of Delhi and also improved the quality of schools that come under the Nigam, along with the parks, and we will continue to do so. After 15 years of governance, 104 candidates of the BJP have won, we thank the people of Delhi for making it possible," he added.

Sisodia alleged that the AAP councillors have started receiving calls from the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), alleging poaching attempts of newly-elected party councillors after the civic poll results.

"BJP's game has started. Phone calls started coming to our newly elected corporators," Sisodia said in a tweet.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia exuded confidence and said that none of the councillors will be "sold".

"None of our councillors will be sold. We have told all the corporators that if they get a phone call or come to meet them, record them," tweeted Sisodia.

This comes in the wake of AAP's victory in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The high-stakes battle for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation has ended with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results today, AAP won 134 wards while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

The party workers gathered in front of the office and rejoiced, danced and chanted slogans praising party chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The polls for 250 wards in the national capital were held on December 4 with about 50 per cent voter turnout and a total of 1,349 candidates in the fray. However, the low voter turnout did not prove to be an indicator of pro-incumbency.

This was the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise. There were 272 wards in Delhi and three corporations - NDMC, SDMC, and EDMC in Delhi from 2012-2022 - that later reunified into an MCD that had formally come into existence on May 22.

( With inputs from ANI )

